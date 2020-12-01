Car thefts on the rise in 2020, NYPD says

NEW YORK — Some vehicle owners in New York City are making costly mistakes, leaving their cars running or with the keys inside, according to the NYPD, and it’s making it easier for thieves.

Cars are being stolen in record numbers this year, the NYPD said. The head of the NYPD’s Crime Prevention Division, Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, told PIX11 car thieves have been busy.

“People do not realize that if they take the key fob out of the car and the car is running, somebody can still cone in and take it,” Corey said. “They can drive it for possibly hundreds of miles.”

In addition to owners creating opportunity, the COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role, with more people indoors and more cars parked on the street.

So far this year, more than 8,000 vehicles have been stolen — compared to about 5,000 for the same time last year.

And it can happen to anyone: Corey remembers when her car was stolen years ago.

“I was right at the door and somebody jumped in my car and took my car,” she said. “It still stings. My pocketbook was in the car, everything I had — this was before I was a police officer. Everything I had was in the car.”

Even worse, Corey said, is when children and pets are left inside vehicles.

In September, a bulldog name Calvin was taken after his owner left his car running with Calvin in the back seat.

Police were able to track the car and found Calvin, but Corey said it’s something that could have been avoid, and offers this advice.

“Turn it off, lock it up, take the keys.”