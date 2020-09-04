Car sped through Times Square protest to escape, passenger says

In this frame grab from a video by @datainput from the New York City Police Department Twitter account, a car moves through protesters, in New York’s Times Square, Thursday, Sept, 3, 2020. The New York Police Department says it is trying to find the car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square. The NYPD said on Twitter that the car wasn’t a police vehicle. (New York City Police Dept. via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A passenger in a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York’s Times Square on Thursday says police have interviewed all six people who were in the car and are continuing to investigate the incident.

No one has been arrested. What is emerging is two very different accounts of what happened.

Organizer Nalekan Masego said the peaceful demonstration was interrupted. “It got violent a couple of times,” said Masego.

Masego’s group, Strategy for Black Lives, held a rally in Times Square for the second night in a row. Friday it was not only a rally but also a news conference about what happened Thursday.

“He revved the engine,” said Masego. “He literally drove the car into us and everyone jumped out of the way.”

The group had organized a protest in response to the death of Daniel Prude in police custody in Rochester earlier this year, the latest encounter between an African-American civilian and the police to come to light.

After a standoff between protesters and counter-protesters who support President Donald Trump, a vehicle drove through the protest.

Video posted on social media showed the car jerking through a crowd blocking the street, its horn blaring as demonstrators screamed and scrambled out of the way.

Those in the car have been identified and questioned by police, including Juliet Germanotta, who’s telling a very different story

“The protesters got onto 46th street, blocked us and started trying to open the car, hitting the car, the driver tried to get us through safety, that’s what happened,” said Germanotta. “My life was verbally threatened on multiple occasions.”

Germanotta is the same woman who has been taken into custody multiple times for pouring paint over the Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower in recent weeks.

Masego and other demonstrators disputed her account. “How are we antagonizing you when your march came to antagonize us that was the purpose of your march,” asked Masego.

No one was hurt in Thursday night’s incident but what happened follows a disturbing trend across the county. Black Lives Matter protesters are being met with counter protesters and the clashes between the opposing sides are turning heated.

The Black Lives Matter protesters also told PIX11 they’re now receiving death threats.