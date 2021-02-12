Calls for crackdown on NYC transit crime, attacks on workers

NEW YORK — Transit workers have been coming forward with examples of being randomly targeted and attacked while on the job.

The pleas for help coming after a rash of attacks on city subways and buses, including thisapassenger spitting on a bus driver and hitting the driver with a two-by-four.

Since the start of 2021, at least 170 transit workers have been victims. More commuters are feeling unsafe, too.

Police are investigating a recent attack as a passenger was stabbed on the platform at the Christopher Street Station Thursday night. Police are still looking for a woman accused of pushing a passenger on to the tracks in the Bronx.

The cry for help is getting attention from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is pushing new legislation and language in his 2021 budget that makes spitting or other forms of harassment against transit workers punishable by up to a year behind bars.

The proposal is a no-brainer to transit worker’s unions

“We need this to be a felony. We need people to go to jail for people to know there’s serious consequences if you do something to the people who came to work to move the city,” said ATU Local 1181’s Michael Cordello.

Right now, the law requires a police officer to witness a spit attack before they can make an arrest. The governor’s proposal will change that.

”We’ve had an average of 200 spits a year, that makes it four times a week a transit workers are being spit on. It is deplorable, it’s disgusting and it needs to stop,” said TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano.