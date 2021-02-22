Businesswoman Barbara Kavovit talks NYC mayoral run

NEW YORK — Barbara Kavovit is one of New York’s 8 million stories.

Growing up in the Bronx, she attended public school and went on to graduate from SUNY Oswego.

After a brief stint working in finance, Kavovit began her own business where she’s now one of the largest female-owned construction businesses.

She’s also an author and created a line of tools for women.

Now, Kavovit has her sights on Gracie Mansion as she announced her run for New York City mayor.

She spoke to PIX11 News about why she believes she would be a great mayoral candidate.

