Business owners, residents complain about homeless encampment in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A homeless encampment has set up camp along Sixth Avenue between 23rd and 25th Streets, and many area residents and businesses want the city to clear it out.

Friday evening, our PIX11 cameras captured a man sleeping at the entrance to the Corner Cafe at Sixth Avenue and 24th Street. We also witnessed numerous others sitting on the street next shopping carts filled with belongings.

Rachel Liverman loves the Chelsea neighborhood she’s called home for a decade.

“Of course we feel for these people, we don’t want this for them,” said Liverman. “But it’s also really hard to live here, have children here, have small businesses here that are quickly being put out of business because no one wants to come around their place of business because of the people surrounding it.”

In the past year, vagrants have camped out and many residents say the problem has grown since the pandemic

“It’s has gotten so much worse,” said Liverman. “I would say this went from a few people to having about 25 people living on the streets with all of their belongings.”

In recent days, social media has lit up with disturbing video of maskless people living on the sidewalk strew with garbage bags and litter. Some say the problem goes far beyond that, including drug dealing.

Once videos and photos of the encampment went viral, the city cleaned up some of the garbage bags yesterday but many of the homeless here still need assistance in terms of housing and mental health care.

Till then the neighborhood residents and businesses are trying to deal with the issue.