Business leaders send letter of concern to de Blasio

NEW YORK — The leaders of a number of businesses are urging Mayor Bill de Blasio in a letter “to take immediate action” on public safety and other issues in New York City as part of dealing with the city’s longer-term economic concerns.

Among the more than 150 people on the letter sent Thursday are the heads of Citigroup, Macys, and the WNBA.

The letter says restoring essential services was “a necessary precursor for solving the city’s longer term, complex, economic challenges.”

On Twitter, de Blasio said, “We’re grateful for our business community and are partnering to rebuild a fairer, better city.”

