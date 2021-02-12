Buffalo officers won’t be charged in protest push; victim ‘surprised’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Martin Gugino, the man seen being pushed to the ground during last June’s protests in Buffalo’s Niagara Square, said he’s shocked that the charges against the officers were dropped.

“It’s a surprise and I think the whole world is going to be surprised,” Gugino said.

Buffalo Police officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were charged with felony assault as the result of a confrontation between them and protester Martin Gugino. But Thursday, a grand jury dismissed the charges.

District Attorney John Flynn said they no longer face any charges.

“The grand jurors voted to ‘no bill’ the case, which means that they dismissed the case,” Flynn said.

Grand jury trials are closed proceedings, so all records are sealed. The police benevolent association said they were pleased with the decision to dismiss the charges and maintain their support of the officers.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said both officers remain suspended pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.

Both Gugino and District Attorney John Flynn disagree with the outcome of the grand jury.

“I’m not going to tell you that, in my opinion, the right thing happened here, because I still believe that a crime was committed,” Flynn said.

The grand jury found there was not sufficient evidence to indict the officers, but Flynn stressed Gugino broke the law by being out after the enacted curfew.

“Let’s be honest here, Mr. Gugino committed a crime that day: he was out after a curfew,” Flynn said.

Gugino, in response, said this ruling will show other officers that what occurred is now justified.

“You think I am breaking the law, arrest me,” Gugino said, “Don’t push me down. Where is that in the training manual?”