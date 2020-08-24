‘You have no right to take a life’: Mother of slain Coney Island man speaks out

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A 20-year-old Brooklyn man killed just blocks from his Coney Island home was one of several killed over a violent weekend in New York.

Fabian Abney was fatally shot in the torso on West 25thrd Street on Saturday.

Abney was a gamer and filmed videos for YouTube, his mother told PIX11 on the phone. His mother shared a message for the shooter.

“To the person that took my son away, I have no anger. I am not mad at you. I hope that you are apprehended,” she said. “You have no right to take a life.”

Family friend and community advocate Tony Herbert said Abney’s family was devastated by the his death.

“This hits close to home,” Herbert said. “It really hurts.”

As smoke cleared after the deadly weekend, the NYPD shifted resources by changing the schedules of some of it’s police officers in the hopes of stopping bloodshed.

Critics said that moving officers to cover weekends is something the department has done before. Retired Deputy Inspector Corey Pegues questioned the timing.

“I was not surprised when I heard this,” Pegues said. “They should have done it a few weeks ago. During the summer when you see the spike, you never have weekends off.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).