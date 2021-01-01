Woman struck in leg by stray bullet in Brooklyn: police sources

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman shot in Brooklyn early Friday is believed to have been the victim of a stray bullet, according to police sources.

The NYPD said the call came in just after midnight for a 33-year-old woman wounded inside a residence on Lincoln Avenue in the East New York section of the borough.

The victim was struck in her left leg and taken by EMS to a nearby hospital, police said.

Authorities described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

