Woman struck in leg by stray bullet in Brooklyn: police sources

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A woman shot in Brooklyn early Friday is believed to have been the victim of a stray bullet, according to police sources.

The NYPD said the call came in just after midnight for a 33-year-old woman wounded inside a residence on Lincoln Avenue in the East New York section of the borough.

The victim was struck in her left leg and taken by EMS to a nearby hospital, police said.

Authorities described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

