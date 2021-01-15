Woman steals USPS truck, crashes into 14 cars in Brooklyn joyride

A woman stole a USPS vehicle and crashed it into several vehicles, police said, Jan. 15, 2020.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman stole a Postal Service vehicle and crashed into more than a dozen other vehicles during a dangerous joyride in Brooklyn, officials said Friday.

Police said Martha Thaxton, 21, stole the unoccupied USPS truck in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 6:30 p.m and took off down Fulton Street. She struck 14 other vehicles during the joyride and then tried to flee, according to authorities.

Thaxton was quickly apprehended by officers at Kingston Avenue and Fulton Street, the NYPD said. She faces several charges, including grand larceny and reckless endangerment.

The FDNY said they identified eight patients, but each of them refused medical attention.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.