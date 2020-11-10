Woman fatally shot multiple times on Brooklyn street: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Authorities took a person of interest into custody Tuesday morning after a woman was fatally shot multiple times on a Brooklyn street, according to the NYPD.

Police said shots rang out around 5:45 a.m. on a residential block of Chester Street, near Livonia Avenue, in the Brownsville section of the borough.

Officials said the 45-year-old woman was struck multiple times in the chest and groin.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody but the investigation remained ongoing. It was not clear if this person was believed to be the shooter.

Police said it is possible the woman knew the gunman.

What sparked the shooting was not immediately clear.

