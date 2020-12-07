Sleeping woman struck by bullet that came from ceiling of Brooklyn apartment: police

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in her Brooklyn apartment while she was asleep early Monday.

It happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment in the vicinity of Underhill Avenue and St. Johns Place in Prospect Heights, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was asleep in her bedroom in a first-floor apartment when a shot was fired from a second-floor apartment above her, according to police.

The bullet struck her leg, police said.

She was taken to the hospital for her injury, authorities said.

Four people from the apartment above were taken into custody with charges pending, cops said.

There was no fight or robbery prior to the incident, according to police.