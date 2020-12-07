Sleeping woman struck by bullet that came from ceiling of Brooklyn apartment: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police siren.jpeg

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in her Brooklyn apartment while she was asleep early Monday.

It happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment in the vicinity of Underhill Avenue and St. Johns Place in Prospect Heights, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was asleep in her bedroom in a first-floor apartment when a shot was fired from a second-floor apartment above her, according to police.

The bullet struck her leg, police said.

She was taken to the hospital for her injury, authorities said.

Four people from the apartment above were taken into custody with charges pending, cops said.

There was no fight or robbery prior to the incident, according to police.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot