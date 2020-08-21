Woman shot in ankle at Brooklyn nail salon: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 68-year-old woman was shot in the ankle while sitting in a Brooklyn nail salon Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place at 11:50 a.m. on Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The woman was sitting in the salon when a group of men who were shooting at Pitkin Avenue and Milford Street caught her in the ankle. She was not the intended target, according to authorities.

The men wanted fled westbound on Pitkin Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital.