Vehicle strikes outdoor dining area in Brooklyn, woman injured: police

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A woman was injured when a vehicle struck an outdoor dining area in Brooklyn before fleeing the scene Thursday morning, police said.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. at Cafe Alula along Franklin Street in Greenpoint, police said.

At least four people were dining outside the restaurant when a gray Toyota made a right turn and struck a dining barricade, according to authorities.

The barricade struck the diners, and the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

A 33-year-old woman complained of pain on her right side and was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released, but police said she is expected to survive.

Three other diners refused medical attention.

