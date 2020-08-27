Vehicle strikes outdoor dining area in Brooklyn, woman injured: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greenpoint hit-and-run.jpg

A vehicle fled the scene after striking an outdoor dining area in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, leaving a woman injured.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A woman was injured when a vehicle struck an outdoor dining area in Brooklyn before fleeing the scene Thursday morning, police said.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. at Cafe Alula along Franklin Street in Greenpoint, police said.

At least four people were dining outside the restaurant when a gray Toyota made a right turn and struck a dining barricade, according to authorities.

The barricade struck the diners, and the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

A 33-year-old woman complained of pain on her right side and was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released, but police said she is expected to survive.

Three other diners refused medical attention.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

Fire on BQE during multi-vehicle crash

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Superman & Lois' star Jordan Elsass on playing the son of a superhero on hit CW series

Actress Candice Patton reveals what to expect on this season of 'The Flash'

Celebrating National Meatball Day with an Italian-style recipe

Meet the 'Ghost Brothers' from 'Fright Club' series on discovery+

LIRR adds more service as new schedule causes social distancing concerns

Move past what's weighing you down on National Get Over It Day

New NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talks segregated schools, reopening and more

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

Enjoy a spring-like stretch of days ahead