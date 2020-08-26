Woman beaten on sidewalk during attempted sex assault in Brooklyn: police

Police are searching for the man who allegedly attacked a woman and attempted to sexually assault her in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A woman is in a medically induced coma after she was beaten during an attempted sex assault in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Division Avenue and Rodney Street in Williamsburg around 6 a.m.

The 46-year-old victim was walking when a man approached her from behind, picked her up and slammed her onto the sidewalk, police said.

The man repeatedly punched her in the face and body and attempted to remove the victim’s pants as she was dazed, lying on the sidewalk, according to authorities.

He then fled on foot towards Keap Street, police said.

The victim suffered severe head and body trauma and was taken to the hospital where she is in a medically induced coma.

The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow-hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and read sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

