Woman attacked by subway thief when she tried to warn sleeping victim: police

Surveillance images of a man police believe attacked a woman while on the D subway line on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2002.

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they say attacked a good Samaritan who attempted to stop him from robbing a sleeping passenger on the subway Sunday.

According to the NYPD, the 53-year-old woman was riding a southbound D train from Columbus Circle around 5:30 a.m. when she noticed the unidentified man trying to take a book bag from another passenger who was asleep.

The woman alerted the other passenger to wake up, which angered the thief, police said.

The man approached her and assaulted her, repeatedly kicking her in the face and body, authorities said.

According to police, the attacker then got off the train at the Union Street / 4th Avenue station in Brooklyn and transferred to a southbound R train.

He later hopped off the R train three stops later at the 25th Street station and fled to parts unknown, officials said.

The woman sustained multiple non-life threatening injures to hear head and body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for, describing him as an adult in his 30s, standing about six feet tall, weighing 220 lbs. with a medium build, black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black durag, black T-shirt, gray pants and gray sandals.

