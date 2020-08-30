Woman, 65, shot twice while sitting on Brooklyn porch

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 65-year-old woman was shot twice as she sat on a Brownsville porch early Sunday, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

She was on Riverdale Avenue near Bristol Street around 1:40 a.m. when she was hit, police said. The woman was hospitalized and is not likely to die. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

The woman is one of several people shot in Brooklyn over the weekend.

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in Canarsie on 102nd Street early Sunday, police said. No arrests have been made and police have not yet released the victim’s name.

On Saturday, Elijah Mims, 24, was killed by multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body as he sat in a vehicle on Madison Street in Bushwick, police said. No arrests have been made.

At least 18 people were shot in New York City this weekend.

