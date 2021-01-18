Woman, 37, found dead in Brooklyn building hallway: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the hallway of a Brooklyn NYCHA apartment building Sunday evening, the NYPD said.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. for a woman injured inside 190 Marcy Ave., at the Williams Plaza NYCHA complex in the Williamsburg area.

Upon arrival, police discovered an unresponsive 37-year-old woman lying face down in a third-floor hallway, officials said.

Police said EMS discovered a contusion on the woman’s forehead before taking her to a nearby hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased was pending proper family notification.

Police said Monday morning it was unclear what caused the woman’s forehead injury and they were waiting on the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).