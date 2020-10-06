Woman, 20, killed in collision with postal truck in Brooklyn: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A driver is dead after her car collided with a postal truck when she possibly ran a stop sign in Brooklyn early Tuesday, according to police.

The NYPD said the deadly crash occurred just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Atkins and Cozine avenues in the East New York section of the borough.

The 20-year-old woman, later identified as Keona Kettle, was traveling in her Honda sedan southbound on Atkins Avenue when she drove through the intersection and collided with a U.S. Postal Service truck traveling eastbound on Cozine Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates she likely drove past a stop sign at the intersection without stopping.

Responding officers found the woman unconscious and unresponsive after receiving a 911 call for the crash.

Kettle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Officials said the 48-year-old man driving the postal truck remained on the scene.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for minor head injuries. His condition was not immediately known.

No arrests were made and the crash investigation continued into Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Editor’s note: Police initially reported an incorrect age for the victim. The story has been updated to reflect this change.