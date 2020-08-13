Will Industry City in Sunset Park face the same fate as Amazon HQ2 in Long Island City?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A new battle over rezoning is heating up in the City Council.

Developers are looking to expand Industry City in Sunset Park, in a project they say will create 20,000 jobs and $100 million dollars in annual tax revenue.

Industry City said this is a perfect opportunity to create jobs and stimulate the economy while the city faces an unprecedented economic crisis.

But the local council member who represents the district said, as it stands, the project doesn’t benefit the community.

Carlos Menchaca would vote no.

Writing in a letter to his colleagues, Menchaca said expanding Industry City “has the potential to exacerbate the displacement and economic uncertainty they have already contributed to.”

Council member Ritchie Torres of the Bronx disagrees.

“A project that creates 20,000 jobs, that generates $100 million in revenue, that is a project of citywide consequence that should be reviewed not by one member of the City Council, but by all members.”

It’s a stunning development. Typically, in deciding whether or not to move forward with these types of projects, the City Council will defer to the council member who represents the district.

For now Mr. Menchaca is standing firm.

“It would be a major blow to our credibility if we wrote a blank check to a developer based on big promises alone,” he said in the letter. “But if we approve this application, that is exactly what we will do.”

Others are concerned that if the rezoning is approved, it would not only mean competition for small local businesses, but many of those who have lost their jobs in the community won’t even be eligible for the new ones.

“A lot of the folks in our community are undocumented immigrants, and so are we thinking about how we’re going to create a pipeline of jobs for that part of the community?” asked Cesar Zuniga, chariman of Community Board 7.

In a statement industry city said they would “ensure the benefits of the development — all being achieved without the expenditure of government funds — will stay close to home, and we are hopeful that the merits of the proposal will prevail.”

Some are comparing what’s happening in Sunset Park to what happened with Amazon, with its planned HQ2 in Long Island City.

Just like with that project, many activists said this one would displace people that live in the community.