Wall collapse in Brooklyn leaves worker dead, another injured

First responders on the scene of a wall collapse in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Dec. 28, 2020.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A construction worker died and another was injured Monday when a wall collapsed in Brooklyn, officials said.

It happened on 42nd Street between 4th and 5th avenues in Sunset Park around 1:20 p.m. Dozens of firefighters raced to pull two workers trapped under debris after a 9-foot retaining wall collapsed.

Firefighters rescued one worker, but for the other it was too late.

The men were part of a crew working on a property nearby but were in the yard to get access to the wall when something went wrong.

A third worker who was working on site with the other two men had just left to get lunch when tragedy struck.

Mourners at the scene told PIX11 the man who died was a family man who’d come to the US from Bangladesh.

AIR11 was over the scene as the FDNY responded. It took dozens of firefighters and NYPD personnel to get the situation under control.

The NYPD’s K9 unit also swept the scene.