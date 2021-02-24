VIDEO: Woman thrown to ground, dragged around Brooklyn subway station in attempted robbery: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — The NYPD released dramatic video Tuesday of a woman being thrown to the ground and dragged around a Brooklyn subway station in an attempted robbery last Sunday.

Police said the attack happened around 6:30 p.m. as the 60-year-old woman used a MetroCard machine at the 86th Street subway station along the N line in the Gravesend neighborhood.

The victim was approached from behind by an unidentified woman who grabbed her bag and threw her to the floor of the station before punching and kicking her repeatedly, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows the female attacker dragging the woman around the station in a struggle to take her purse.

WATCH: NYPD says 60-year-old woman thrown to ground, punched and dragged around Brooklyn subway station in attempted robbery; police looking for female attacker seen in this footage



Full story: https://t.co/JC5XSiPohk pic.twitter.com/63XQEgF5VH — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 24, 2021

The victim was able to keep a hold of her bag and the attacker fled the subway station, according to police.

They believe she entered a nearby business and changed her clothes, then discarded the clothing she wore during the attack in a plastic bag in the street before fleeing the area.

Officials said the victim sustained pain, swelling and bruising to her face and body. She traveled by private means to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released the above footage of the attack, and of the woman they’re looking for in the nearby business, in hopes the public can help identify her.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).