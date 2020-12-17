Video shows man shoving NYPD traffic agent to the street in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A man is wanted after being caught on video shoving a 72-year-old NYPD traffic agent to the street in Brooklyn in November, police said.

The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 27 on 5th Avenue in Sunset Park. The unidentified man pushed the victim to the ground after he attempted to write the man a summons while parked illegally. The man then fled in a gray Nissan Rogue southbound on 5th Avenue.

The traffic agent was taken to a local hospital. He’s in stable condition with bruising and pain to the back.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

