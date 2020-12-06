Video: Man robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

Two suspects robbed a man at gunpoint in Borough Park on Dec. 5, 2020, police said.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The harrowing ordeal was caught on surveillance video, which was released by the NYPD.

Police said the two suspects got out of a dark-colored Jeep on 57th Street in Borough Park around 5:50 a.m. and approached the 41-year-old victim from behind.

The video shows the victim walking in the rain with an umbrella when one of the suspects runs up to him and pulls out what appears to be a handgun.

Both suspects took $200 and two iPhones from the man, according to police. The victim was not injured during the robbery, authorities said.

Watch: Suspects rob man at gunpoint on Brooklyn sidewalk



More: https://t.co/pH3y6V9kGT pic.twitter.com/SEpKMNt48V — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 6, 2020

The suspects then got back into the Jeep and drove off heading west on 57th Street, police said.

Authorities described the suspects as two men believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and each about 130 lbs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

