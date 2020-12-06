Video: Man robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gunpoint robbery brooklyn

Two suspects robbed a man at gunpoint in Borough Park on Dec. 5, 2020, police said.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The harrowing ordeal was caught on surveillance video, which was released by the NYPD.

Police said the two suspects got out of a dark-colored Jeep on 57th Street in Borough Park around 5:50 a.m. and approached the 41-year-old victim from behind.

The video shows the victim walking in the rain with an umbrella when one of the suspects runs up to him and pulls out what appears to be a handgun.

Both suspects took $200 and two iPhones from the man, according to police. The victim was not injured during the robbery, authorities said.

The suspects then got back into the Jeep and drove off heading west on 57th Street, police said.

Authorities described the suspects as two men believed to be between 20 and 25 years old and each about 130 lbs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn