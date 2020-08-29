Video: Man climbs through gap in plexiglass barrier, steals cash register from Brooklyn restaurant

Two men are wanted for stealing a cash register drawer from a restaurant in East New York, Brooklyn, on Aug. 8, 2020, police said.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two men who brazenly stole a cash register drawer from a Brooklyn restaurant earlier this month.

The burglary happened around 7 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Linden Fried Chicken on Linden Boulevard in East New York, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident on Saturday.

The video shows a man inside the store climbing through a gap between plexiglass and the counter, yanking the cash register drawer from the rest of the machine and then bolting back out of the front door with another man.

The men also tried to gain access to an ATM while inside, police said.

