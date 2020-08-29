Video: Man climbs through gap in plexiglass barrier, steals cash register from Brooklyn restaurant

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two men who brazenly stole a cash register drawer from a Brooklyn restaurant earlier this month.
The burglary happened around 7 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Linden Fried Chicken on Linden Boulevard in East New York, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident on Saturday.
The video shows a man inside the store climbing through a gap between plexiglass and the counter, yanking the cash register drawer from the rest of the machine and then bolting back out of the front door with another man.
?WANTED?for BURGLARY on August 8, 2020 at 7:00 AM, inside of 2602 Linden Blvd.@NYPD75PCT. Reward up to $2500?Seen them? Know them??Call 1-800-577-TIPS or?DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall #NYPDDetectives #nypdshea #nypdchiefofpatrol #nypdcab #brooklyndaoffice pic.twitter.com/cXkLmJacYV— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 29, 2020
The men also tried to gain access to an ATM while inside, police said.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).