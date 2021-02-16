Video: Man attacked, robbed during dispute at Kings Plaza Shopping Center

Police launched an investigation after a man was assaulted during a dispute at Kings Plaza Shopping Center on Feb. 6, 2021.

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man seen on surveillance video attacking another man at a Brooklyn shopping center earlier this month.

It happened on Feb. 6 just before 5 p.m. at the Kings Plaza Shopping Center.

A 22-year-old man was leaving an H&M store when he was approached by another man who offered to sell him candy, police said.

When the victim handed over money, the suspect claimed the bills were fake, but refused to return the money, authorities said.

The two got into a verbal dispute, and the suspect punched the victim in the face, according to police.

He then took $100 from the victim before fleeing the shopping center.

The victim suffered a laceration to his face, but refused medical attention.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed the suspect attacking the victim and later fleeing down the escalator.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

