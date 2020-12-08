Video: FedEx worker shot while delivering package in Brooklyn

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the moments before a FedEx worker was shot while delivering a package in Brooklyn on Dec. 7, 2020.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Video released by the NYPD on Tuesday shows the moments right before a FedEx driver was shot while delivering a package in Brooklyn.

The shocking video shows the suspect standing outside of a door at the Van Dyke Houses in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. Monday. When a FedEx delivery man exits the building, the suspect follows behind him and raises a handgun to the victim’s back, the video shows.

Warning: The tweet below contains graphic surveillance video

Yesterday in the confines of the @NYPD73Pct, at approximately 11:15 a.m, a FedEx delivery man was exiting 395 Livonia Avenue, when he was shot in the back of the neck.@NYPDShea @NYPDChiefofDept @FedEx @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDPSA2 pic.twitter.com/mcPIVvnGh5 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 8, 2020

The 44-year-old FedEx worker was shot in the back of the neck, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said. He was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, but he’s expected to survive, according to authorities.

A FedEx spokesperson said on Monday the company is cooperating with investigators.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

