Video: Brooklyn synagogues vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti, burglarized: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn synagogues vandalized, burglarized

Surveillance images of a man police say vandalized at least four synagogues, and even broke into and burglarized one of them, in the Midwood area of Brooklyn on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — UPDATE: Police arrested a man Thursday, Dec. 31 they believe is behind the vandalism, the NYPD said.

Original story:

Cops are looking for a man caught on tape vandalizing a Brooklyn synagogue in what they believe was a string of vandalism and burglaries at multiple synagogues in just one night.

According to police, on Saturday, between the hours of 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 a.m, the unidentified man used a marker to made graffiti that included derogatory phrases on four different synagogues in the Midwood area.

The synagogues were located at 1694 Ocean Ave., 2822 Avenue J, 2201 Avenue L and 1720 Avenue J, the NYPD said.

The man also broke into the last synagogue, on Avenue J, and made graffiti inside, damaged two cabinets and stole about $20 in cash, according to officials.

The individual was even caught in surveillance video vandalizing the synagogue on Ocean Avenue.

He can be seen in the above footage looking back at his work, almost smiling.

Police described the man as having a medium build with a black mustache and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Man caught on video beating, choking Asian man in subway scuffle

Queens community rallies to stop Asian hate

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week