Video: Brooklyn synagogues vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti, burglarized: police

Surveillance images of a man police say vandalized at least four synagogues, and even broke into and burglarized one of them, in the Midwood area of Brooklyn on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — UPDATE: Police arrested a man Thursday, Dec. 31 they believe is behind the vandalism, the NYPD said.

Original story:

Cops are looking for a man caught on tape vandalizing a Brooklyn synagogue in what they believe was a string of vandalism and burglaries at multiple synagogues in just one night.

According to police, on Saturday, between the hours of 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 a.m, the unidentified man used a marker to made graffiti that included derogatory phrases on four different synagogues in the Midwood area.

The synagogues were located at 1694 Ocean Ave., 2822 Avenue J, 2201 Avenue L and 1720 Avenue J, the NYPD said.

The man also broke into the last synagogue, on Avenue J, and made graffiti inside, damaged two cabinets and stole about $20 in cash, according to officials.

WATCH: Man caught on camera vandalizing Brooklyn synagogue with anti-Semitic graffiti



Police say he vandalized multiple synagogues Saturday night, even breaking into one of them



Full story: https://t.co/F55j2fWg8O pic.twitter.com/Rtmv3mCBhJ — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 30, 2020

The individual was even caught in surveillance video vandalizing the synagogue on Ocean Avenue.

He can be seen in the above footage looking back at his work, almost smiling.

Police described the man as having a medium build with a black mustache and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).