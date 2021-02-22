VIDEO: Brooklyn hotel employee sucker-punched to floor in lobby

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn hotel employee attack suspects

Two male individuals caught on video attacking an employee in a Brooklyn hotel on Feb. 15, 2021, according to police.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Sunday asked for the public’s help identifying two individuals caught on camera assaulting a Brooklyn hotel employee earlier in February.

Police said it happened around 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the lobby of a hotel on Kings Highway, near the intersection of East 53rd Street and Preston Court, in the East Flatbush neighborhood. Google lists the address as a Holiday Inn Express.

According to authorities, the two unidentified males approached the 28-year-old man from behind in the hotel lobby and suddenly began punching him in the face repeatedly.

Surveillance video shows the victim’s glasses fly off as he falls to the ground and one of the attackers continues to punch him in a seemingly random assault.

The two men fled the hotel on foot, police said.

Officials said the employee sustained facial fractures and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released the above video and surveillance images on Sunday evening.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn child predator: Man using his dogs to lure kids, police say

Safe Streets advocates rally in Brooklyn following hit-and-run death of teacher

BAM's DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for another year

East Flatbush fire: 1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn blaze, FDNY says

NYPD adds police presence in Brooklyn after weekend antisemitic attacks

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss