Uber driver shot by man on bike in Coney Island, police say

An Uber driver was shot in Coney Island on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, police said.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a gunman who shot an Uber driver in Brooklyn late Friday night, according to the NYPD.

The victim was shot in the torso and arm by a man on a bike, police said.

First responders were called to the scene on Mermaid Avenue, near West 24th Street in Coney Island, around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

