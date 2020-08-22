Uber driver shot by man on bike in Coney Island, police say

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
uber driver shot coney island

An Uber driver was shot in Coney Island on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a gunman who shot an Uber driver in Brooklyn late Friday night, according to the NYPD.

The victim was shot in the torso and arm by a man on a bike, police said.

First responders were called to the scene on Mermaid Avenue, near West 24th Street in Coney Island, around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Chill returns Thursday and through the weekend

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

NYC looks to improve high-speed internet access and affordability

Lawmakers agree on stimulus limits

Yankees manager Aaron boon receives pacemaker, takes leave of absence

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Cuomo says he won't resign in the wake of scandals

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Chill returns after a stunning Wednesday