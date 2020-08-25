2 teens wounded in Brooklyn double shooting: police

Police on the scene investigating after two teen boys, ages 16 and 17, were wounded when gunfire erupted on Tapscott Street in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday night, Aug. 24, 2020, according to the NYPD.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Two teenage boys were struck by bullets when gunfire erupted on a nearby Brooklyn street Monday night, according to police.

Authorities said the call came in around 10:25 p.m. for two males shot on Tapscott Street, near Sutter Avenue, in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Officers responded and found two boys, ages 16 and 17, with gunshot wounds, police said.

The teens told cops they heard shots and then suddenly felt pain.

The boys were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known but police described their condition as “stable.”

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation remains ongoing.

