TLC revokes license of Brooklyn car service that dispatched driver accused of raping girl

Livery cab driver Rafael Martinez, 32, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, after being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who rode in his vehicle as a passenger Monday.

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn car service has lost its license to operate after dispatching a driver now accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in his vehicle Monday.

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) said Thursday that they had moved to suspend and revoke the license of Evelyn Car Service.

The company is responsible for sending Rafael Martinez out on the Monday trip to drive the girl he was later accused of attacking.

The TLC initially said late Wednesday that Martinez was unlicensed and operating the livery cab illegally.

“TLC-licensed bases are required to check the TLC License database daily to ensure that the drivers they are dispatching are licensed and in good standing,” the TLC said, explaining their decision to revoke the car service’s license.

TLC Commissioner and Chair Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk also expressed her condolences.

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened by the savage attack on an innocent child earlier this week and our hearts and prayer are with the child and family,” she said.

Earlier this week, the general manager of Evelyn Car Service told PIX11 she helped the cops track down Martinez after the alleged rape.

“I gave them every single information they want and I give them the guy,” she said.

The general manager said his license checked out, and there was no way they could’ve known he would allegedly commit such a heinous crime.

“He worked here for one year,” she said. “I never, ever, ever got complaints from customers.”

The cab dispatch center had been operating in the community for 27 years. The started getting death threats this week over the incident.

Authorities said the girl was put in the livery cab by her parents in Fort Greene at around 5 p.m. Monday to be driven to a relative’s home in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

During that ride, the driver parked the car, entered the rear of the vehicle with the girl and raped her, police said.

Martinez faces charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and assault.

Anthony DiLorenzo and Corey Crockett contributed.