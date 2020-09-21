‘This has to stop’: Father of 1-year-old fatally shot in Brooklyn makes emotional plea

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
davell gardner 1-year-old shot brooklyn

Da’Vell Gardner Sr. discusses the loss of his 1-year-old son, Da’Vell Gardner Jr., to gun violence in Brooklyn.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The father of a 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Brooklyn over the summer made an emotional public plea on Monday to end the gun violence plaguing New York City.

Da’Vell Gardner Jr. was struck by a stray bullet as he sat in his stroller during a family barbecue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on July 12.

His father, Da’Vell Gardner Sr., spoke about his devastating loss in a video released by the NYPD on Monday.

Gardner recalled planning his 22-month-old son’s second birthday, only to receive a phone call later that night informing him Da’Vell had been shot in the stomach.

“The doctors just come in and just tell me, my son is gone,” Gardner said. “It just took me to another world. I just couldn’t believe it. I just felt like I was living a nightmare and I couldn’t wake up. I just felt lost. I was in a dark place.”

Police are still looking for the suspect who opened fire at the Madison Street barbecue.

The NYPD released surveillance images in August of three men wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.

The case is one of hundreds that have occurred this year, as the NYPD and communities across the five boroughs grapple with a surge in shootings.

Gardner urged New Yorkers on Monday to stop the gun violence.

“Help make a change. This has to stop. It has to,” he said. “I had to bury my son. There’s a lot of parents that have to bury their kids. Help make a change.”

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Man caught on video beating, choking Asian man in subway scuffle

Queens community rallies to stop Asian hate

Paralyzed Brooklyn man lobbies governor to end solitary confinement

Brooklyn mom fights for hot water

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast