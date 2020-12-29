Thief stabs Brooklyn taxi driver in neck, steals cab before fleeing on foot: police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they say stabbed a Brooklyn cab driver in the neck before stealing his vehicle Monday afternoon.

According to the NYPD it happened around 12:30 p.m. after the cabbie picked up the suspect up at a taxi base in the Bensonhurst area of Brooklyn.

The passenger asked the driver to take him to Bay Parkway and 81st Street before he took out a knife and demanded the driver’s phone and money, police said.

The unidentified man then stabbed the cabbie in the right side of his neck, causing a laceration, before grabbing the victim’s phone, authorities said.

According to police, the attacker then jumped from the back seat into the front seat. The cab driver fled to the backseat before escaping the vehicle out the back door.

The man drove the stolen taxi vehicle eastbound on Avenue S, striking several other vehicles, before abandoning the cab at West Ninth Street and Avenue S and fleeing on foot, officials said.

The NYPD described the violent thief as a man around 30 years old but has not yet released any images or further description.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

