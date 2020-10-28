Teen shot, another wounded in Brooklyn attempted robbery: NYPD

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 17-year-old was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon and another teenager was wounded, police said.

A police spokesperson said it happened at East 26th Street near Foster Avenue in Flatbush at around 2:30 p.m.

Derek Tiucios, 17, of Brooklyn, was shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Another male, 16, was shot in the hand, officials said. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said early Thursday that the shooting occurred during a robbery attempt.

No arrests have been made.

The mayor spoke out about the shooting on Twitter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Editor’s note: The location of this shooting has been corrected.

