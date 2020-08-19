Teen killed in Flatbush shooting, another person injured: NYPD

One person was killed in a shooting in Flatbush Wednesday, police said.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Flatbush Wednesday, according to police.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Woodruff and Ocean avenues, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the 18-year-old with gunshot wounds to his chest and arms. The other victim, a man, 33, had a a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old is said to be stable.

Video from the scene shows police examining a firearm on the street.

No arrests have yet been made.