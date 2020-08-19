Teen killed in Flatbush shooting, another person injured: NYPD

One person was killed in a shooting in Flatbush Wednesday, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Flatbush Wednesday, according to police.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Woodruff and Ocean avenues, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the 18-year-old with gunshot wounds to his chest and arms. The other victim, a man, 33, had a a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

The 33-year-old is said to be stable.

Video from the scene shows police examining a firearm on the street.

No arrests have yet been made.

