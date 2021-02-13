Teen arrested, charged in fatal Brooklyn shooting: police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old from Brooklyn was arrested and charged Saturday in the October murder and robbery of a 17-year-old boy, police said.

The incident dates back to Oct. 28 at 2:33 p.m. A 17-year-old male — later identified as Derek Tiucios — was shot in the chest in Flatbush, while a 16-year-old male was shot in the hand.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Tiucios was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old survived the shooting.

Saturday afternoon, after a lengthy investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Nasir Perez. He’s charged with murder, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

