Teen arrested, charged in fatal Brooklyn shooting: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old from Brooklyn was arrested and charged Saturday in the October murder and robbery of a 17-year-old boy, police said.

The incident dates back to Oct. 28 at 2:33 p.m. A 17-year-old male — later identified as Derek Tiucios — was shot in the chest in Flatbush, while a 16-year-old male was shot in the hand.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Tiucios was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old survived the shooting.

Saturday afternoon, after a lengthy investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Nasir Perez. He’s charged with murder, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

12-year-old entrepreneur Obocho is a retail wunderkind

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Brooklyn Cyclones play first home game in over 600 days

Woman fatally shot at vigil for gun violence victim in Brooklyn: NYPD

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss