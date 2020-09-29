Teen, man arrested in Brooklyn triple shooting that left 2 teens dead in July: police

A 16-year-old boy was killed and another two teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Cypress Hills on July 26, 2020.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man and teenage boy have been arrested in connection with a Brooklyn triple shooting that left two teens dead in July, according to police.

The NYPD said Tuesday that a `15-year-old boy was picked up Monday and is now facing charges including murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The arrest comes less than a week after cops arrested Joshua Bonilla, 23, on Friday in connection with the deadly shooting. Bonilla was hit with the same charges as the teen, police said.

The two arrests come just over two months after three teens were wounded when gunfire erupted on a Cypress Hills street back on July 26.

Video released by police at the time showed an alleged gunman standing up through the sunroof of a Honda CRV and opening fire on Vermont Street.

Kleimer P. Mendez, 16, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Antonio Villa, 18, was also shot in the head in the gunfire and was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died a day later.

The third victim, an unidentified 17-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and survived.

Mendez and Villa lived in the neighborhood and NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison described them at the time as “innocent teenagers playing basketball.”

Despite the two arrests, police said Tuesday that the investigation remains ongoing.

