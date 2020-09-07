Suspects break into Brooklyn lot, steal school buses: police

RED HOOK, Brooklyn— Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a lot and drove off with two school buses early Monday.

It happened in the vicinity of Ostego and Sigourney streets around midnight, police said

Two male suspects jumped the fence at the Red Hook lot and stole a school bus, according to police.

They then used the bus to drive through a gate to create an exit and abandoned the vehicle, authorities said.

The men then got into two buses and drove off the lot in an unknown direction, police said.

