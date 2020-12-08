Suspect steals $450 from 78-year-old woman’s Brooklyn apartment: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
78-year-old woman robbed.jpg

Police are searching for the woman who robbed a 78-year-old woman’s apartment.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a 78-year-old woman’s apartment in Brooklyn last month.

It happened on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. in Sheepshead Bay.

An unidentified woman entered an unlocked residential apartment in the vicinity of Avenue X and East 28 Street that belonged to the 78-year-old victim, police said.

Once inside the apartment, the suspect took about $450 and fled, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Zero Chill' star Grace Beedie talks new Netflix series

Actor Noel Clarke talks three-part special event for the CW's 'Bulletproof'

Jersey City mayor talks school reopening, vaccine rollout plan

Hoboken mayor recalls COVID-19 one year later

Chilly, blustery Monday with plenty of sunshine

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square