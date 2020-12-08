Suspect steals $450 from 78-year-old woman’s Brooklyn apartment: police

Police are searching for the woman who robbed a 78-year-old woman’s apartment.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a 78-year-old woman’s apartment in Brooklyn last month.

It happened on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. in Sheepshead Bay.

An unidentified woman entered an unlocked residential apartment in the vicinity of Avenue X and East 28 Street that belonged to the 78-year-old victim, police said.

Once inside the apartment, the suspect took about $450 and fled, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

