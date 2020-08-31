Suspect in shooting death of ex-Cuomo aide Carey Gabay indicted on gun possession charge

Carey Gabay, 43, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head during the J’ouvert Festival in Crown Heights on Sept. 7, 2015.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An alleged gang member has been indicted in connection with the 2015 fatal shooting of Carey Gabay, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during the early morning J’ouvert Festival in Crown Heights, federal officials said Monday.

Stanley Elianor, a member of the Folk Nation Street gang, was charged on Thursday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition while having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term of more than one year, according to officials.

Prosecutors allege Elianor was with other Folk Nation gang members on the morning of Sept. 7, 2015, when they exchanged gunfire with members of a rival Crips gang outside the Ebbets Field Houses on Bedford Avenue.

Gabay was walking with his brother and friends near the parade route at 3:40 a.m. when they were caught in the crossfire of the shootout, officials said. He was shot in the head by a stray bullet and died on Sept. 15, 2015.

Elianor allegedly had a .45 caliber Masterpiece Arms handgun during the shootout, which was recovered by police, officials said.

The new indictment was filed because Elianor had previously been convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in New York state court in October 2009 and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm on the night Gabay was shot, officials said.

“Repeat offenders who possess firearms present an extreme danger to the community as this case tragically demonstrates with the senseless killing of Carey Gabay,” acting United States Attorney Seth DuCharme said Monday in a statement. “This office and our law enforcement partners are doing everything in our power to take guns out of the hands of violent felons as a measure to prevent the senseless loss of life.”

If convicted, Elianor faces up to 10 years in prison.

Gabay, a 43-year-old Harvard-educated lawyer, served as first deputy general counsel at the Empire State Development Corp.

Cuomo has described Gabay as a “dedicated public servant whose life was cut short due to reckless gun violence.”

The man accused of shooting Gabay, Kenny Bazile, was found guilty of manslaughter in July 2018.