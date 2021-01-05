Police investigating string of attacks on women at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

A woman was attacked while exiting a Brooklyn train station on Dec. 28. Police are searching for the suspect.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG — A suspect has been arrested in the assaults of several women attacked in an L train subway station, police sources told PIX11 News Tuesday evening.

He’s been identified as Khari Covington and faces several charges, according to sources.

It was unknown Tuesday night whether or not officials had linked Covington to each of the attacks.

Police had been investigating after at least five women were attacked at a Brookyn subway station since November, according to the NYPD.

The unsettling string of assaults all happened at the Morgan Avenue subway station along the L train line in East Williamsburg, police said.

The most recent attack occurred Saturday around 9:45 p.m. when a 26-year-old woman was pushed down the stairs at the station and punched multiple times in the face by an unidentified man, authorities said.

Police initially arrested 50-year-old Benny Watts on Dec. 30 on assault charges for the first four incidents, but sources later told PIX11’s Nicole Johnson that Watts was not the man responsible for the attacks and he was released.

The New York Post first reported that Watts had been released Friday, a day before the latest assault. The NYPD would not confirm this to PIX11 and referred us to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

PIX11 has reached out to the Brooklyn DA for comment but had not heard back as of the publishing of this report.

But sources told PIX11 News on Tuesday that new suspect Covington had been arrested in connection with the subway assaults.

According to police, the first attack occurred on Nov. 17 around 8 p.m. when a 24-year-old woman was attacked from behind as she walked down the station stairs and then repeatedly punched in the face.

Less than a month later on Dec. 11, another 24-year-old woman was punched from behind around 9:15 p.m., police said.

Officials believe the suspect struck again the day after Christmas on Dec. 26, just before 9 p.m., when a 26-year-old woman was walking down the station stairs and punched in the face, causing injuries to her left eye area.

Two days later on Dec. 28, police said a 32-year-old woman was suddenly attacked around 5 p.m. after getting off a train and walking on the ramp toward the station agent booth around. The man struck her in the face, causing a laceration, bruising and swelling.

