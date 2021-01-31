Speeding driver runs red light, crashes into MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD

A driver is accused of speeding and running a red light before crashing into an MTA bus in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Jan. 31, 2021, police said.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A speeding driver ran a red light and crashed into an MTA bus in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle were critically injured, according to authorities. Another passenger, who was in the front seat, also was injured but is expected to be OK.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rockaway Avenue and Linden Boulevard in Brownsville, police said.

A black Kia sped through the intersection heading west on Linden Boulevard and slammed into the MTA bus as it traveled south on Rockaway Avenue, according to investigators.

The MTA bus driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

A request for comment from the MTA was not immediately returned Sunday.