Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested by FBI on Capitol riot charges

Brooklyn

by: Associated Press

Aaron Mostofsky

BROOKLYN — Federal agents have arrested the son of a New York City judge on charges that he was among the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said Aaron Mostofsky was picked up at his brother’s home in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, about a week after he was seen inside the Capitol wearing a fur costume and a police vest.

Motofsky’s brother said last week that his brother “did nothing illegal.”

He was to make a remote court appearance later in the day to face charges including theft of government property.

Mostofsky’s father, Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Steven Mostofsky, has not commented on his son’s arrest.

