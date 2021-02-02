Snow way! Brooklyn man builds Bernie meme snowman

A snowman in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, was built to resemble Sen. Bernie Sanders during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — First there was the meme, then merchandise, and even a tattoo. But have you seen the Bernie meme snowman?

A Bensonhurst man had a little fun in the snowstorm on Monday, building a tribute one of Brooklyn’s own: Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The lifelike snowman features the famous styling of the Vermont senator during President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January, complete with mask, manila envelope and mittens.

Areas of Brooklyn were hit with more than a foot of snow during the nor’easter. A few more snow showers were possible Tuesday.

Share your snow day fun photos with PIX11 News by emailing wpixnewsdesk@pix11.com.

