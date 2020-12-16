Snowstorm adds unique challenges to pandemic

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — There are many many restaurants along Park Slope in Brooklyn that have pretty large outdoor street set ups.

The outdoor dining has been a real life line and that all had to stop at 2 p.m. But folks are trying to make the most of things — we saw some kids playing in the park people getting that one last good walk in.

This all creates additional challenges because even though we’re not locked down anymore, people are still being cautious. Many are spending most of their time inside the house and walking around the neighborhood, like this is a break from just sitting in the home.

We spoke with one mom trying to take all of this in strike.

“It’s a little chaotic,” said Jennie Souiade. “I take it with a yogi perspective — it’s going to go with the flow, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Outdoor dining will be closed until at least Thursday afternoon.

