Six shootings in NYC Friday night; Indiana man dead in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — An Indiana man is dead in one of a half dozen shootings that took place in New York City Friday night, according to police.

There was one death in a shooting that took place in Brooklyn early Saturday morning. The incident took place at 2:33 a.m. on Eldert Street in Bushwick. Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 20-year-old Ethan Williams, an Indiana resident. Police told PIX11 News he does not appear to be a tourist but rather was visiting people in Brooklyn.

Police say Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn with a group of friends when several shots were fired at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Williams was shot in the chest

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Overall, there were six shootings across the city Friday night. At least seven people were shot, with just the one dead as of Saturday afternoon.