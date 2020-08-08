Sisters United Against Gun Violence march in Brooklyn Saturday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn — Women came together Saturday, saying their voices need to be heard too.

Sisters United Against Gun Violence marched from downtown Brooklyn and ended in Bed-Stuy on a Black Lives Matter mural. They want guns off the street and an end to gun violence.

From Brooklyn Borough Hall to Restoration Plaza, Sisters United Against Gun Violence came together.

“It was worth it because my son was killed on these Brooklyn streets and I screech at the pain every time another community member is going through the same thing,” said Oresa Napper-Williams, who lost her own child to gun violence.

She says she’s connected to these mothers through bullets on these streets.

“My son was innocently murdered as he was visiting a family member in the projects, 14 years later hurt and reflection still there.”

NY Attorney General Letitia James stood with these women, held an “enough is enough” sign and walked with along Fulton Street with them for two miles in solidarity.

“I’ve been to too many funerals, held too many mothers in front of open caskets,” James said. “These women have so much pain. If we’re going to solve anything, we’re going to solve it with women as our allies, address gun violence not only in our city but our nation.”

With the spike in gun violence in NYC this year, community leaders say now is the time for New Yorkers to come together and for women to support other women.

“As a mom of a 3-year-old, it’s critical for me to be out here I support moms’ and dads’ children,” said City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo.

Community leaders who were here today also said that not only do they want to help get guns off New York City streets, they want to create more youth and mentorship programs to help enrich children and keep them away from the violence.