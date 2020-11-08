Sheriffs bust Brooklyn party; more than 167 people found inside illegal bottle club

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Deputy sheriffs busted a Brooklyn party Sunday as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal bars and clubs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 167 people were inside an illegal bottle club on Atlantic Avenue near Ashford Street when officers arrived around 3:30 a.m., officials said. Five organizers were charged with multiple misdemeanors.

This isn’t the first party the New York City Sheriffs’ office has busted. In recent weeks, they also shut down a club in the Bronx, a Brooklyn Halloween party, a party at a Queens catering hall, a Bronx warehouse party, a rave in Brooklyn and a rave in a Queens park.

