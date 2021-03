This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — One person was injured when a roof collapsed in Brooklyn Sunday morning, fire officials said.

First responders rushed to the two-story home on East 53rd Street, near Lenox Road in East Flatbush, around 9:10 a.m.

The home was occupied at the time, officials said. One person was treated at the scene for a minor injury.